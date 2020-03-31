LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported the largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases in the Bluegrass State since the start of the pandemic, calling it a "tough day."
Beshear said the state recorded 114 new cases as of Tuesday -- although the state website reflected a 111-case increase -- to a total of 591. Beshear said 7 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 18.
"Let's make sure we are going to do the things that it takes so that we don’t have many more days like this," Beshear said, adding that the pandemic would be worse but for his orders closing many businesses and directing Kentuckians to stay home.
.@GovAndyBeshear's daily news conference on #COVID19 is starting now.— Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) March 31, 2020
Beshear said he has taken new executive actions:
- Grocery store workers can now get state-sanctioned child care available to first responders such as police and firefighters. (The state has ordered day cares to close except for certain facilities that serve essential workers).
- Local governments and the state are now able to hire back retired police officers with no penalty to their state pensions. "This is going to allow us to have a bigger pool to pull from," when many officers are quarantined and more manpower is needed, he said.