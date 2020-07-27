LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Schools may be asked to delay reopening dates or start the 2020-21 school year remotely as Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases and positivity rate continues to increase.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who is expected to announce new steps Monday in the state’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, has said school districts could be asked to take such steps given Kentucky’s recent COVID-19 escalation.
Beshear reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with the state’s positivity rate at 5.41% based on a seven-day rolling average as of Saturday. The White House has said states should begin enforcing restrictions once that rate exceeds 5%.
“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” he said in a statement Sunday, when just 316 new cases were identified.
Beshear, who met Sunday with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said Friday the reopening schools to in-person instruction “would be a real challenge” during the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
"I think superintendents ought to have the flexibility certainly to decide between the two of those what works," Beshear said during a news conference Friday, referencing either delaying the reopening of schools to in-person instruction or starting the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.
"There is a way to get this virus under control so that schools can open safely in Kentucky, but it will take all Kentuckians to make that their top priority," Birx said after meeting with state officials Sunday. "... It is going to take all of us self-sacrificing to wear masks, to make sure it's not an issue no matter where we are and really work hard to protect people at home."
Kevin Brown, Kentucky’s interim education commissioner, was also involved in Sunday’s meeting with Birx. He recently asked school superintendents to consider delaying reopening schools until at least Aug. 15 or starting the school year with nontraditional instruction, said Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for the Kentucky Department of Education.
“We basically are just telling our districts to be cognizant of the fact that our numbers are going up and with the facts that we received from Dr. Birx yesterday with a large number of people traveling out of state, district to district, you can’t necessarily guarantee that what’s going on in one district is staying in that district,” Tatman said.
Beshear had not requested to speak with Kentucky school superintendents Monday, she said. Before recommending closing school districts throughout the state in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19, Beshear held conference calls informing superintendents of his recommendations before announcing them publicly.
Tatman noted that school districts had been asked to plan for the possibility of starting the school year later than originally scheduled and using distance learning as an alternative instruction model as part of reopening guidance issued in May.
Kentucky's two largest school districts, Jefferson County Public Schools and Fayette County Public Schools, will begin the 2020-21 school year remotely. School boards at others have recently voted to delay their reopening dates.
“This is why we recommended that the (Kentucky) Board of Education approve the administrative regulation for unlimited (nontraditional instruction) days for 2020-21,” Tatman said. “We knew this was going to be a possibility.”
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.