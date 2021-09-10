LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education will reimburse school districts that offer incentives to full- and part-time staff who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency announced Friday.
KDE will use up to $8.8 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for reimbursements of $100 per school district employee who has been fully vaccinated, according to a news release.
The reimbursements will be available after districts provide the one-time incentive payments to employees, and those who have been vaccinated by Dec. 1 are eligible, according to KDE.
"Getting people vaccinated is one of the main ways we're going to be able to get out of this pandemic and get back into our classrooms as usual," Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said in a statement. "We hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect their students, colleagues and themselves."
The $8.8 million will cover incentives for about 88,000 school employees across the state, and KDE strongly encourages districts to consider matching the one-time $100 payments for their staff who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.