LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky lawmakers are setting up a “task force” to study a possible increase in taxes on historical horse racing, the slot-like machines at venues like Derby City Gaming in Louisville.
Lawmakers voted to legalize historical horse racing in February in response to a Supreme Court decision.
At the time, Democrats and some Republicans demanded that the booming gaming industry contribute more revenue to the state coffers, but legislative leaders said more time was needed to craft changes to how the gaming activity is taxed.
The 10-legislator task force is meant to tee up possible changes for consideration in the 2022 legislative session.
“I think this is fair to say this is keeping the commitment that you and I and others made during that debate on the House floor,” said Rep. Adam Koenig, a northern Kentucky Republican who carried the bill to clarify the legal status of historical horse racing.
Koenig spoke during a meeting of the House licensing and occupations committee on Wednesday. The committee unanimously approved the bill to establish the task force.
Consumers have placed $10.2 billion into the slot-like machines since 2011. Most of the taxes on the gaming goes to the horse racing industry through special funds, such as ones that boost payouts to the winners of live horse races.
The gaming has generated $62 million in general tax revenue for the state since inception.