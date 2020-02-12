FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers took the first step Wednesday toward limiting the governor's ability to select a state transportation secretary, advancing a bill whose sponsors say will take politics out of road building.
The governor now has the latitude to appoint the head of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as he or she does for most top cabinet posts. Gov. Andy Beshear named former Lexington mayor Jim Gray; former Gov. Matt Bevin selected Greg Thomas, a retired Louisville Gas & Electric Co. executive.
But Senate Bill 4 would change that. It would establish the Kentucky Transportation Board, a nine-member panel made up of citizens recommended by three powerful civic and business groups: the Kentucky League of Cities, Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
The governor would choose the board members, who in turn would conduct their own search for candidates for Transportation Cabinet Secretary. The governor would have to name a secretary from three candidates put forth by the board.
The board also would develop the first draft of the highway plans that guide short- and long-term road spending priorities across Kentucky.
The bill cleared the Senate Transportation Committee on an 8-3 vote and now heads to the Senate floor, where it could be voted on as early as Wednesday afternoon.
The bill's Republican sponsors insist they aren't targeting Beshear, a Democrat. They noted the measure was introduced last November before the outcome of the race between Beshear and Bevin was known.
"From the outside looking in, it can seem that I filed a political bill. But it's not," said Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, the bill's chief sponsor. "It's a bill to improve the process, to make the process transparent. …. My motives are genuine."
Higdon said the measure is an effort to take politics out of road building and is modeled after the approach of other states, such as Virginia, that attempt to insulate politics from transportation policy.
But Crystal Staley, a Beshear spokeswoman, said the bill would strip the governor of the authority held by his predecessors, including Republicans Bevin and Ernie Fletcher, and create a Transportation Cabinet "effectively run by committee."
"There is significant private and public opposition to SB 4," Staley said in a statement. "Gov. Beshear is trying to build a new tone of cooperation and good faith. SB 4 makes that difficult."
The bill also would make the Transportation Secretary subject to Senate confirmation -- the only cabinet leader in a governor's administration with that requirement.
If approved by the Republican-controlled legislature, the bill could pave the way for a new Transportation Secretary as early as next winter, or just over a year into Beshear's term. Higdon said nothing in the legislation would prevent the board from recommending a current secretary as a candidate.
Sen. Gerald Neal, a Louisville Democrat, said he is concerned that the bill is a "radical departure" from powers rightly vested in the governor. He was one of the three votes in opposition.
"I'm very concerned about this direction," he said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.