LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than 1,000 teachers broke state law barring work stoppages by public employees in six “sick outs” during this year’s legislative session, but they will not face penalties, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced Friday.
But Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson said that won’t be the case if teachers stage future sick outs. The agency can issue civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.
“Let it be clearly understood that the grace extended in this instance will not be extended for future such proven violations,” he said in a statement. “The public cannot tolerate another illegal work stoppage in our schools. It is important for public school teachers to understand the level of seriousness that, by law, the Labor Cabinet must and will give to any future work stoppages.”
The cabinet, which launched its investigation into the teacher sick outs in April, found that 1,074 teachers broke the law by participating in a “concerted effort” to close school districts during this year’s legislative session as teachers protested bills that would legalize scholarship tax credits, alter the selection process for members of the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System board and grant Jefferson County Public Schools superintendents the authority to select principals rather than school-based councils.
JCPS closed six times in the waning days of this year’s legislative session, the most in the state.
The cabinet did not immediately respond to requests for a breakdown of teachers found in violation of state law by district and a copy of its investigation.
The investigation’s end comes days before a scheduled pretrial conference in Franklin Circuit Court after Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, sued the Labor Cabinet in an attempt to block the inquiry. That hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Beshear’s lawsuit was originally filed in that court, but the cabinet sought to have it heard in federal court.
U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves ultimately sent the case back to Franklin Circuit Court, though the cabinet quoted from a previous order from Reeves denying Beshear’s request for an injunction to halt the investigation.
This report will be updated.
