LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville pastor arrested during a protest in front of Oxmoor Center on Shelbyville Road last month has filed a wrongful arrest and assault lawsuit against the St. Matthews Police Department.
Rev. Timothy Findley Jr., senior pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway, claims he was leading a group of peaceful protesters on June 1 when he was “brutally taken to the ground and assaulted and battered” without justification by officers.
In the lawsuit, filed July 2 in Jefferson Circuit Court by attorney David Mour, Findley claims St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told him to “get out of the road” and immediately ordered police to arrest him when he “ignored” Wilkerson.
Findley claims he was charged with crimes he did not commit, including resisting arrest, so police could "cover up and conceal their unlawful acts." The lawsuit names several officers, Wilkerson and the city of St. Matthews as defendants.
At the time, Wilkerson said Findley was taken into custody because protesters were blocking Shelbyville Road. On Wednesday, Wilkerson said he could not comment on pending litigation.
The arrest citation alleges that the roadway was blocked, with traffic at a standstill, and police asked the group to leave several times.
When Findley "refused" to leave, according to the citation, a police officer “sustained an injury” after the pastor “stiffened up his arms” and had to be taken to the ground.
The lawsuit argues stiffening your arms is not resisting and videos of the arrest show officers used unnecessary force.
“It was and should have been obvious to any reasonable police officer or any reasonable human being without any law enforcement training for that matter, that (Findley) was not a threat to anyone on that scene as he was brutally taken to the ground and assaulted and battered” by officers, according to the lawsuit.
Cellphone video of Findley being handcuffed and thrown to the ground were shared widely on social media.
"He's down! He's down! What is he doing? What is the charge?" shouted fellow protester Jason Clayborn, a Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, according to one video.
After he was on the ground, in handcuffs, Findley was eventually brought back to his feet, hands behind his back and walked to a police cruiser.
Once police learned he was a pastor, Findley says he was given a citation and released, according to the suit.
The protest was organized to demand justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in March after three Louisville Metro Police officers executed a "no-knock" search warrant at her home. The killing of Taylor has drawn national scrutiny and widespread protests.
After his arrest, Findley told WDRB News that he wanted people in east Louisville to see and hear about what's happening in other parts of the city.
Findley was charged with resisting arrest and failure to disperse, both misdemeanors. The charges are pending.
Mour, who is also serving as Findley's defense attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Once the charges against Findley are dismissed, an additional claim of malicious prosecution may be added, according to the lawsuit.
Findley is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court on July 31, according to court records.
The suit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
