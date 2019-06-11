LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Metro Corrections officer has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the jail and Tracy Dotson, president of the jail's Fraternal Order of Police union, claiming Dotson sexually harassed her and retaliated against her when she refused to have sex with him.
The employee, who is not being named by WDRB News because she claims to be a victim of sexual harassment, filed the lawsuit this week in Jefferson Circuit Court.
In an interview Tuesday, Dotson said he had not yet seen the lawsuit but was aware of the “general allegations, and they are false. I look forward to a vigorous defense.”
The woman claims she hurt her hand while working on Jan. 27, 2017, and asked to be switched to "lighter duty" work. Metro Corrections officials rejected that request, the suit alleges.
She then spoke with Dotson, her union representative, about the issue, and he allegedly told her he would help her if she would have sex with him and send him explicit photographs of herself, according to the lawsuit.
“In an effort to appease” Dotson, the officer sent him the photos, the suit says, and she received the job change she had asked for.
“I told you I would take care of you,” Dotson allegedly told her, according to the lawsuit.
Each time the officer requested a light-duty shift, she says Dotson would ask for more photographs, according to the lawsuit.
At one point, according to the suit, Dotson forcibly “grabbed and kissed” the woman and asked her to leave the jail with him. She refused and told him she would not have sex with him or send any more pictures, the suit says.
As a result, the suit claims, her light duty shift was taken away and Dotson told her, “Good luck with your situation.”
"What she has undergone is traumatizing," said the woman's attorney, Thomas Coffey. "She's gotta lot of strength and lot of courage to come forward."
The lawsuit is requesting unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.
