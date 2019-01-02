LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Council violated the city’s land-use rules when it signed off on a zoning change and other approvals for Topgolf’s first Kentucky complex, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Six residents of the suburban city of Hurstbourne claim the council’s decision -- the final action needed for the driving range at Oxmoor Center to move forward -- was made with “insufficient and inaccurate evidence” and based on faulty analysis.
They are asking a judge to toss out the council’s November vote and force Metro government, Topgolf and other defendants to pay legal fees and court costs.
Among other allegations, the lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court alleges that the council disregarded Louisville’s land development code and comprehensive plan. Attorney Steve Porter, who represents the neighbors, provided an advance copy.
Council members voted 20-3 on November 29 to rezone 22 acres at Oxmoor, allow a permit for a driving range and give other exemptions, such as 175-foot-tall poles to anchor nets. It capped months of debate over the golf-and-entertainment complex planned for the shuttered Sears at the eastern Jefferson County shopping center.
But the suit claims that process was flawed. For example, it accuses city officials of violating a requirement that buildings must be compatible with nearby residential areas, and that developers mitigate light, noise and traffic concerns.
The six residents previously sued Louisville’s planning commission and Topgolf in November over a lighting plan.
“They will lose the ability to enjoy their property in the way they are entitled because of the many resulting violations of the Comprehensive Plan and the Land Development Code, including, but not limited to, the lighting, the structure height, the noise and the traffic,” the new lawsuit says. “In addition, the value of their properties will diminish substantially.”
Topgolf attorney Cliff Ashburner said in a statement that each decision was made lawfully and based on "overwhelming evidence," and he contended that residents won't be disrupted.
He also said residents failed to refute the conclusions of experts hired by Topgolf.
"We're confident this delay tactic from a small group will fail in the courts and we look forward to bringing Topgolf to Oxmoor Center," he said.
The lawsuits have been filed by attorney Porter on behalf of residents Peggy L. and Bryan C. Barber; Gerald J. and Helen M. Nicolas; and Sheila M. and David J. McLaughlin. They are among the closest Hurstbourne neighbors to Christian Way across from Oxmoor.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.