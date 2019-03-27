LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis is asking school districts to take a more punitive stance toward “sick outs,” suggesting that districts discipline teachers who use sick leave requests to force districts to close.
Lewis sent a memorandum Wednesday to superintendents in 10 districts that closed due to sick outs during this year’s legislative session. The memo comes after the education commissioner’s review of data he requested from affected districts, including the names of teachers who requested sick leave.
In his memo, Lewis recommended that districts enact policies that describe a sick out as "an illegal work stoppage" and send lists of teachers who requested sick leave under such circumstances to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for an investigation and potential civil penalties. The policies should note that educators can use personal leave rather than sick leave for political advocacy. he said.
Lewis also recommended districts pass policies for potential disciplinary action for teachers who falsify sick leave requests, including termination and referral to the Education Professional Standards Board, potentially endangering their teaching licenses.
“These school closures come at a tremendous cost to families, classified district employees, tax payers, and – most importantly – our children,” Lewis said in the memo.
“If district closures because of work stoppages continue and districts are unwilling or unable to address this problem, I will explore further action to do so, including recommending that the Labor Cabinet issue citations for teachers engaged in illegal work stoppages. At this time, however, I will allow local districts an opportunity to address this issue first.”
Lewis said he would not recommend a regulatory change at the Kentucky Board of Education since "the vast majority" of school districts have found ways to allow some teachers to advocate in Frankfort during this year's session without closing and because most teachers "have not been dishonest in requesting sick leave."
Jefferson County Public Schools was among the 10 districts that received Lewis’s memo. Kentucky’s largest school district closed six times in a two-week period between Feb. 28 and March 14 as teachers protested legislation they believe would harm public education, including bills on scholarship tax credits and reducing the Kentucky Education Association’s influence in the nomination process for prospective trustees on the teachers’ pension board.
Lawmakers return to Frankfort Thursday, and Lewis has said he would not pursue disciplinary action against teachers if there are no further work stoppages.
It’s unclear whether some JCPS teachers will stage a seventh sick out on Thursday. Union leaders warned their members Wednesday against listening to Facebook groups that have largely coordinated this year’s sick outs.
