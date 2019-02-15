LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville Metro Police officer who "accidentally" shot an unarmed man in an abandoned house in 2017 has been suspended by the department for 10 days after an internal investigation concluded she violated policy in being careless with her gun.
Officer Sarah Stumler said she mistakenly pulled the trigger on her weapon and shot Bruce Warrick on March 1, 2017, while trying to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon. She shot him immediately after telling him to put his hands up.
A Jefferson Country grand jury declined to indict her on any criminal charges last year.
In a Feb. 4 letter to Stumler, Chief Steve Conrad informed her of the suspension, saying she "failed to exercise due care of your firearm and weapon mounted light and negligently fired a shot striking Bruce Warrick in the abdomen."
The letter said Stumler had a "pre-termination" meeting with the chief on Jan. 16. During that hearing, the chief said Stumler acknowledged violating the department's "Care of Firearms" policy.
The shooting cost the city $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of Warrick.
“Any further violations of this nature will warrant severe discipline,” Conrad wrote in the disciplinary letter.
Warrick survived the shooting but spent several weeks in the hospital.
Stumler had been on administrative leave since the shooting.
Three witnesses testified in front of the grand jury last May, including Stumler and two other officers, and the jurors came back with a no true bill on an assault 2nd charge.
The shooting took place after police were called to a house near the intersection of 26th and Magazines Streets on a complaint of a man doing drugs outside of an abandoned house. Several officers, including Stumler, arrived at the house and began clearing it to look for suspects.
In body camera video released by LMPD shortly after the shooting, Stumler is seen walking through the house. Video shows she then entered a room with a mattress propped up on the wall, spotted Warrick behind the mattress, at which point she shouted "show your hands." She immediately fired one shot that hit Warrick in the stomach.
Warrick did not have a weapon on him.
Two other officers at the scene did not fire their weapons.
Stumler, who has been with LMPD since 2008, has been disciplined twice -- once for being at fault in an accident and once for not appearing in court.
