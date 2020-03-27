LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Facing a drastic slowdown in air travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisville airport officials took emergency steps Friday to give financial breaks to struggling air carriers and vendors.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s board of directors approved plans during a special meeting to delay payments owed by airlines and change what rental car agencies and other vendors must pay.
About 500 passengers are using Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport a day, said Dan Mann, the airport authority’s executive director. That’s down from daily average volume of 9,910 in February.
“We expect all this downturn to be -- at least for the next 90-day period – significant and probably a slow rebuild after that,” Mann said.
In all, the board acted to delay or provide flexibility with about $12.7 million in expected revenue due to the airport over the next three months.
It will allow airlines to defer $7.3 million in fees from April to June, letting those payments resume next January. And it agreed to let Mann negotiate changes to vendor contracts during that time that require total minimum payments of $5.4 million.
The airport collects about $1.8 million in monthly fees from parking, rental cars and concessions. The fees are mostly tied to those vendors’ revenues, so “without business, they’re not generating revenue,” Mann said.
He said airport leaders have already cut about $2.3 million from their budget over the next three months.
The $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Congress and headed to President Trump’s desk includes $10 billion set aside for U.S. airports for infrastructure work, debt service relief and other COVID-19 expenses, Mann said.
The $10 million Louisville’s airport expects to receive will definitely help offset but will not completely offset our loss in revenue,” he said.
