LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The general manager of the newly renovated Kentucky International Convention Center is about to step down after more than a year on the job.
Stacey Church, who was hired in December 2017 and oversaw the reopening of the downtown facility last summer, is leaving the post on Friday, according to the Kentucky State Fair Board.
She has accepted a “leadership role” at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, said Cody Patterson, a fair board spokesman. Church previously worked in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kentucky Venues, which manages the convention center for the fair board, is accepting applications for a new general manager through Friday.
“She laid a really good foundation,” Patterson said.
Church came to Louisville after working as assistant director of the Fort Worth Convention Center and Will Rogers Memorial Center in Texas. She graduated from the University of Kentucky.
