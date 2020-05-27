LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported 51 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County, as of Wednesday, and three additional deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Louisville is now 2,427, with about 1,600 of those residents having recovered.
The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications is now 157.
Fischer said the number of infected first responders has not changed. Forty-eight first reponders have tested positive, with 42 of those having recovered and six at home.
And in a news release from the mayor's office, updated numbers showed nine inmates at Metro Corrections have now tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 833 inmates tested, and 66 of those tests are still pending.
The mayor also discussed the "Build Back Better Together" plan, which will include a steering committee that will meet starting in June to reopen the economy, with a focus on more equity.
The mayor will host Facebook town hall Thursday morning to share more details on the plan.
While Louisville has handled the virus well, Fischer said the city must be vigilant during the reopening.
"We've got to be able to figure out how to live with the virus" until there is a vaccine," he said.
In addition, the mayor will host another Facebook town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday about the Breonna Taylor case. Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT, during an early morning raid March 13. The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and calls for an independent probe.
