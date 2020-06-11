LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has seen more COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, an increase the city’s top health official believes is a result of additional tests.
“It’s hard to know yet if that is due to the reopening or the crowds (and) too soon to be due to the protests, so we’re keeping an eye on that like many states across the country,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said Thursday.
Moyer told reporters during an online briefing that the percentage of positive tests for the coronavirus-caused illness continues to decline, but she wasn’t able to offer supporting data or figures showing seven-day averages of new cases. She said health officials are working to provide a “better sharing of data going forward.”
Louisville reported seven new cases Thursday, 22 on Wednesday and 110 on Tuesday, according to sporadic data posted on social media and in press releases.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ended a number of restrictions that have let people return to restaurants, stores, malls and other places within the past month. Since late May, thousands of people have flooded Louisville’s streets to protest the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
The protesting crowds often have been shoulder-to-shoulder and not observing public health officials’ social distancing recommendations, such as staying 6 feet apart. City officials have urged anyone who has protested to get tested and avoid people at high-risk of contracting the illness.
About 300 protesters were tested downtown last weekend, while others were tested at Norton Audubon Hospital. Bill Altman, a consultant to the health department, said the city plans to “soon” make public the results of the demonstrators’ tests.
Altman estimated that 90% of the protesters who came to get tested were wearing masks.
The gradual loosening of COVID-19 restrictions on Kentucky’s economy is likely to increase the transmission rate of the illness, Moyer said.
While some cities have reported an increased transmission rate after reopening, Louisville’s working figure isn’t being disclosed because its error rate is too large, she said.
However, there has been no significant increase in new cases among service workers since restaurants reopened to in-person dining on May 22, said Connie Mendel, the health department’s deputy director.
Nearly three weeks have passed since those reopenings. It can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to emerge, according to health officials.
Moyer said people ought to continue to heed warnings about social distancing and get tested if they show symptoms.
“The virus is still here. The virus doesn’t move; people move,” she said. “So if you choose to go back out into the community make sure you know your risk: Outside is less risky than inside. The amount of time and the number of people you’re around increases your risk.”
