LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has landed an automotive supplier plant.
Germany-based Eberspächer Group, through its Michigan-based North American subsidiary, plans to establish the plant in Jefferson Riverport industrial park in southwest Jefferson County later this year, according to a news release.
The plant will employ 214 people making an average hourly wage of $19.31 per hour, according to state records. Last week the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved up to $4 million in economic development incentives for the company if it maintains the employment for ten years.
Eberspaecher will occupy 125,000 square feet of a 314,500-square-foot facility at 7001 Greenbelt Highway, according to the release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
"The new facility also will allow the company to increase its focus on environmental protection, safety and comfort across its products, which includes exhaust emission conversion technologies and acoustic systems for passenger vehicles," according to the release. "Its innovative products improve air quality and sustainably reduce traffic noise."
Work on the $34 million facility will begin in May and be completed by August, according to the release.