LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Louisville judge has ordered a man to stay in isolation inside his home after he refused to isolate himself and even went out shopping upon learning he had contracted the coronoavirus.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela McCormick Bisig ordered the man to remain in home incarceration and be fitted with a global positioning device and monitored by the sheriff's department, according to an order entered on Monday.
The order was requested by Matt Rhodes with the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness after the man, identified only by the initials R.N., tested positive but left his home.
Witnesses, including Rhodes, said the man went shopping on March 21, after he had been diagnosed.
The health department repeatedly tried to contact the man after he was sent home, according to the order.
The order does not say where the man went shopping.
Judge Bisig ordered the man be prohibited from leaving his home until at least April 4, according to the order.
The health department could then ask for an extension on home incarceration depending on the man's health.
He will be constantly monitored and if he leaves his home, could be criminally charged.
This is the second incident in Kentucky were someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has refused to stay home.
A Nelson County man on March 14 was placed under guard by a deputy sheriff.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.