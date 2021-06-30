LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Mayor Greg Fischer testified Wednesday he never gave an opinion on whether the police officers involved in the raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment should be fired before the investigative process was completed.
During questioning from Thomas Clay, an attorney for former Det. Joshua Jaynes, Fischer was accused of telling a crowd on June 3, 2020 that all of the officers should be terminated – which Clay said prejudiced the entire process.
Fischer told Louisville’s Police Merit Board there was tremendous pressure on him to fire officers after the fatal March 13 raid and he was explaining the process that must take place before any firings could take place.
The crowd “did not understand an investigation has to take place as part of the process,” Fischer testified during the third day of hearings where Jaynes is trying to get his job back. “I made a statement defending this process.”
“You predicted the officers would be fired,” Clay told Fischer.
“Absolutely not,” Fischer said. “The crowd wanted me to take unilateral action,” which he said he could not do.
Clay played video of Fischer speaking in front of a crowd of protesters.
Fischer told the gathering “here’s what’s going to happen if they get fired” and “let’s assume” they should be fired, saying that the officers could then appeal and get their jobs back if the investigations were not handled properly.
But former Lt. Col. LaVita Chavous testified she was at a meeting where Fischer said he wished he could fire all of the officers involved in the raid.
"In my mind, it was an inappropriate statement at that time," because investigations were still unfolding, she testified.
On Tuesday, former Louisville police chief Yvette Gentry testified that Jaynes admitted to being untruthful in obtaining a search warrant for the fateful raid of Taylor’s apartment and was “completely comfortable” in firing him.
“Untruthfulness is a big deal,” Gentry said. “There are certain policy violations you don’t get a second chance to come back from.”
Gentry served as interim chief for several months until earlier this year, when Chief Erika Shields formally took over the police department's top job.
Jaynes testified again on Wednesday, saying he relied on information from another officer, Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers who executed the search warrant at Taylor's South End home on March 13, 2020.
“I had no reason to lie in this case,” he said. “I’m here because I relied on information from another officer.”
Jaynes wrote in the search warrant affidavit, under oath, that Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at her apartment on Springfield Drive and said he confirmed the information through the U.S. postal inspector — one of the key justifications for the warrant.
In May 2020, a U.S. postal inspector in Louisville said Metro police did not use his office to verify that information.
Jaynes has said he never spoke to the postal inspector.
Mattingly submitted the request through the Shively Police Department, which serves as a liaison between LMPD and the postal inspector because of "bad blood" between the two agencies.
Jaynes said he assumed Mattingly had checked directly with the postal inspector.
In an interview with Louisville police investigators, Shively police Sgt. Timothy Salyer said he and Shively Detective Michael Kuzma got a text from Mattingly on Jan. 17 asking they check with a postal inspector to see if packages were being sent to Taylor's home for Glover.
Both Shively officers say the postal inspector told them there were no packages being sent to Taylor's home and that information was promptly and accurately relayed to LMPD.
After Taylor's death, both Salyer and Kuzma became concerned when they read the warrant affidavit written by Jaynes. Salyer asked Mattingly about what Jaynes said in the affidavit.
"Sgt. Mattingly stated he told Detective Jaynes there was no package history at that address," Salyer told investigators.
Mattingly has said he told Jaynes there were no suspicious packages going to Taylor's home.
In his interview with the Public Integrity Unit, "Jaynes emphasized that he did not write that Glover was receiving suspicious packages but was making the point that Glover was receiving … mail at that location," according to a summary.
At the end of his testimony Tuesday, Jaynes asked if he could stand up and address the merit board.
He got choked up while talking about the embarrassment this has caused him and his family and how he is now having trouble finding a job.
Jaynes said he believes “in his heart, in his soul, and in his mind” that he did his job.
The hearing will continue this afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.