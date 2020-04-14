LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer continued to warn of “massive cuts” in Metro government services and called on Congress to provide money to plug city and county budgets amid the economic downturn caused by the new coronavirus.
Fischer, who plans to release more details during a budget address on April 23, made the comments Tuesday during his daily news briefing on the virus’ impact on city-county government.
Jefferson County confirmed 623 cases of the novel virus as of Tuesday, an increase of 54 from Monday. An additional three Jefferson County residents – ages 74, 84 and 89 – were reported to have died, bringing the county’s death toll to 48.
“This virus is really hitting our older folks, especially those who are vulnerable or who have chronic conditions,” Fischer said.
Fischer declined to estimate the impact of the economic downturn on Metro government tax revenue, saying he has his fingers crossed that federal lawmakers will agree to another stimulus package that includes general-use money for states and local governments.
Or, lawmakers could give governments the choice to use already approved virus-response money for general expenditures, Fischer said.
"Hopefully that will be cleared up by the time I have to make my budget address to the council (April 23)," Fischer said.
Metro government has a general fund budget of about $623 million a year, and the city-county’s biggest source of revenue is a 1.25% tax on the paychecks of those who work in Louisville Metro.
As layoffs mount, those “occupational license” taxes aren’t coming in.
Fischer said he does not plan to repeat his unsuccessful campaign in 2019 to persuade the Metro Council to raise taxes on insurance policies, absent an unexpected "community outpouring saying 'we need to raise our taxes.'"
"That was a different situation; the economy was doing well," Fischer said.