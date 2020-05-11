LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that the city's restaurants may struggle to operate profitably when they are allowed to reopen to in-person dining on May 22 because of Gov. Andy Beshear's order to serve only a third of their typical capacity inside.
"They are just saying, 'We can't make money at 33% (of indoor capacity), so we can't open.' We understand that concern," Fischer said during his daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus. " ... Our businesses have to make a profit to be stay in business. That's pretty fundamental."
Fischer said his administration is working on ways to allow restaurants more outdoor seating, though he didn't elaborate.
He also repeated his request that Louisville residents "be patient" and refrain from traveling to southern Indiana to frequent restaurants that are allowed as of today at 50% capacity under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan.
Fischer has been critical of Indiana's speed in reopening, noting the Hoosier state has had about four times the number of coronavrius cases and deaths than Kentucky. Indiana has also tested 21.7 people per 1,000 residents, a higher share than Kentucky's 19.5.
Fischer also continued to plead for federal aid to avoid laying off police officers, firefighters and other public servants because of a sharp drop in Metro government tax revenue in the economic downturn. Most cities and states are in need of help, he said.
Metro government, which has an annual general fund budget of about $600 million, faces a nearly $70 million budget gap in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
"The bottom line is without additional aid ... the economic consequences and the public health consequences are going to last much, much longer," he said.