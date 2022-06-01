LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Branch NAACP and Coalition of Retired Black Principals and Administrators announced their support Wednesday of the proposed student assignment plan overhaul at Jefferson County Public Schools after securing several assurances from district leaders.
The Jefferson County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the plan during a meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Raoul Cummingham, president of the Louisville Branch NAACP, said both groups negotiated several additions to the proposed student assignment plan with district leaders. Both organizations expected the proposal to pass "with a wide majority" based on conversations with JCPS board members Diane Porter, Corrie Shull, James Craig, Linda Duncan and Joe Marshall, he said.
"Rest assured, we are going to hold their feet to the fire on this," Cunningham said.
Commitments the organizations say they received from JCPS include:
- A policy commitment to provide additional financial support to choice zone schools for 10 years, with quarterly and annual review of staffing and budgets at those schools and comparisons between resources provided for choice zone schools and others of similar size in JCPS.
- Adding academic outcomes to performance metrics to review progress of the student assignment changes
- Improving athletic facilities at the Academy @ Shawnee and Western High.
- Establishing the next performing arts magnet school in west Louisville.
- Guaranteeing the first or second choices in elementary school clusters for families in the choice zone.
- Capping class sizes at 20 students in choice zone schools.
- Paying teachers, principals and administrators in choice zone schools between $8,000 to $14,000 more than their peers.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has suggested differentiated pay for staff in choice zone schools, but Wednesday's news conference was the first mention of specific salary increases.
Pollio will be available for questions about the plan following Wednesday’s vote, the district said in response to a question about the proposed pay raises mentioned during the organizations' joint news conference.
Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, said negotiation on differentiated pay in choice zone schools are ongoing.
"We do not discuss specific details unless there is an impasse or something of that nature," he said in a message to WDRB News.
Support from the Louisville NAACP and coalition of retired Black administrators is conditional, however. Cunningham said commitments in the plan must be implemented, the district must improve its accountability process, JCPS must work to build trust in the community, and JCPS must recognize commitments made in the student assignment plan as "moral and contractual."
The district’s proposed student assignment plan relies heavily on choice zones that encompass neighborhoods in and near west Louisville and the central business district, effectively replacing the patchwork of satellite resides areas used for school assignments there now. Families living in those areas could choose to send their children to a new west Louisville middle school and the Academy @ Shawnee or another middle and high school based on their addresses.
The district plans to pump $12 million per year into Shawnee, the new west Louisville middle school and elementary schools in the choice zone boundaries, and Pollio said more supports for those schools will be added to the final version of the student assignment overhaul presented to the board Wednesday.
Choice zone schools could also get another financial boost from the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation. Pollio said during a May 24 board meeting that he is in talks with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit to match parent teacher student association and booster club funding levels at other JCPS schools for those in the district’s proposed choice zone.
That could mean tens of thousands of dollars more for schools serving students from low-income households. Pollio said at the May 24 meeting that he is "challenging" the foundation to make that commitment starting in the 2023-24 school year, when the first kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade students will begin enrolling in schools through the choice zone plan if the student assignment overhaul is enacted.
The district also plans to increase magnet program offerings, set diversity goals for the programs and end school-initiated "exits" of students, meaning magnet schools could no longer kick students out.
Approved changes would take effect in the 2023-24 school year.
This story will be updated.
