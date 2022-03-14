LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For two years before Shannon Gilday was arrested for the murder of a former lawmaker’s daughter, he was the main suspect in a January 2020 burglary at the Kenton County Driver’s License Office.
His family told investigators he was likely responsible for the felony burglary, in which more than $13,000 worth of equipment and supplies was stolen.
And Gilday’s military records were found in a dumpster with some of the stolen materials, according to a police report.
But the security cameras in the office did not catch a clear image of his face, and the Kenton County Police Department wanted DNA evidence matching the stolen items to Gilday before making an arrest.
Police were still waiting for the DNA results from the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, two years later, when Kentucky State Police arrested Gilday after he allegedly forced his way inside the Richmond home of former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Feb. 22, armed with a rifle.
Police said he fatally shot Jordan Morgan, 32, while she was in bed and confronted her father, exchanging gunfire.
During an interview with KSP, Gilday admitted the burglary at the driver’s license office, telling troopers he broke in with the use of a "cordless driver." He allegedly told investigators he intended to make false identification cards for use in obtaining Bitcoin.
Gilday was finally charged Friday with burglary and theft by unlawful taking in Kenton District Court. He has a court hearing scheduled for June.
The Kenton County police chief could not immediately be reached for comment.
It is unclear why the DNA testing in the Gilday case took so long — or if it was ever completed — but there has been a backlog of crime scene DNA samples awaiting testing for years across the country.
An email to the FBI was not immediately answered.
A 2019 report from the Government Accountability Office said the average delay is 150 days. And the number of samples submitted rises every year as more departments are requesting testing.
Gilday is charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief assault and two counts of attempted murder. A judge has ordered that Gilday is to be held in jail without the option to post a bond.
He has allegedly confessed to shooting his way into the home, armed with an AR-15, killing Jordan Morgan and shooting her father.
Detectives said Gilday told them he was trying to gain access to a bunker in the home.
Gilday's family has mentioned how distraught Gilday was over the chance of nuclear war and was obsessed with finding a bunker. He kept notes on the Morgan family and their home which has a bunker beneath it.
Court documents reveal that Gilday is accused of climbing scaffolding to enter the Morgan residence through a window on the second floor, exchanging gunfire and then escaping.
Gilday appeared in court March 2, entering a not guilty plea on six felony charges.
