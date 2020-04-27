LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported 27 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Monday, and one additional death.
The total number of COVID-19 cases here is now 1,119, with 541 of those residents having recovered.
The person who died was in their 90s. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications is 81.
The mayor said he doesn't expect a "spike" of virus cases in Louisville anymore, saying the city has plateaued and is slowly moving into a reopening phase.
While he believes "we are coming out of the worst part of this disease," Fischer urged people to use caution when going out and still wear protective gear, including facial coverings.
Fischer also said the number of infected first responders is 13, with ten already back at work.
In addition, 98 Metro Corrections inmates have been tested, with all negative results so far.
"Good job to or corrections team for keeping the virus under control," Fischer said.
The new drive-thru testing site that opened at Shawnee Park on Monday is already booked for the week, but other places are available, including the Walmart at Bashford Manor.
Testing at that site will begin Wednesday and operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The testing is reserved for first responders, symptomatic and asymptomatic health care workers and anyone over 18 with symptoms.
The mayor also introduced "a love song for our city," titled, "Lift of Louisville," and put together by Teddy Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra, and 29 artists from the city.
The 5-minute song, which includes artists such as Jim James and Will Oldham "makes our city look really good and shines on the compassion we have here."
The proceeds from the song will go to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, which has already raised $8.8 million.
Fischer said the making of the song has already garnered national media attention and "symbolizes the heart of our city."
