LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council President David James has put his support behind Craig Greenberg in the 2022 race for Louisville mayor.
James, who some viewed as the frontrunner for the job until he suspended his campaign for health reasons last month, said Friday he is endorsing Greenberg, a Democrat, to succeed Mayor Greg Fischer.
James said he and Greenberg have worked together on initiatives such as the West End Opportunity Partnership, which the Kentucky legislature approved this year, and have “shared values” on issues such as public safety and community development.
Thus far, three other Democrats have formally announced they will run: activist and pastor Rev. Tim Findley Jr.; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; and funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine. The filing deadline for candidates is Jan. 7, 2022.
James said he was endorsing Greenberg now because “our city needs help right now.”
“Craig’s the candidate as far as I’m concerned,” he said at a downtown press conference. “And there’s no other candidates that I know of that would change my mind. Craig is the candidate.”
Greenberg is making his first bid for elected office. He is the former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and is currently a co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling.
He was a partner in the ambitious Museum Plaza proposal that was proposed in the mid-2000s. Developers abandoned the multi-use skyscraper project in 2011 after years of financing difficulties.
Greenberg has unveiled a platform that promises to add at least 15,000 more affordable housing units in Louisville, especially near jobs and improved bus routes. He also has pledged to focus on home ownership in areas that historically have been “redlined,” or denied financial assistance like loans because of poverty.
Bill Dieruf, the mayor of Jeffersontown, is the only Republican who so far has announced a run for mayor.
