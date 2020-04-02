LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Tuesday, police in Bardstown said Joseph R. Cahoe told them he had killed his 52-year-old roommate.
The next day, however, Nelson County prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss a murder charge against Cahoe, finding that the roommate's death was not a homicide, according to court records.
An autopsy of the man, who has not been identified, indicated the cause of death was not a homicide, according to the notice of dismissal.
A judge signed the dismissal order Wednesday.
Cahoe had been in jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He has now been released. He agreed there was probable cause for his arrest, according to the dismissal.
The Bardstown Police Department said earlier this week that when officers arrived in the Stephen Foster area around 6:25 a.m. because of a reported trespasser, Cahoe told them he had killed his roommate. Officers found a man’s corpse at a home on North Second Street and arrested Cahoe on a charge of murder, the department said in a news release.
On Thursday, Bardstown Police Det. Chris Smith said Cahoe told police he hit his roommate in the head. And the man did have a mark on his head, Smith said in an interview.
But the autopsy showed the hit did not kill the man. Smith said Cahoe has some mental issues.
"Did he hit him at all?," Smith said. "We don’t know."
The full autopsy report is still pending.
A call to the Nelson County Attorney's office was also not immediately returned.
