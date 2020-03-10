LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Members of the Friends of Floyds Fork and Fishersville Area Neighborhood Association are urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to delay a decision on its $2.1 million purchase of 40 acres of land near the Parklands of Floyds Fork for a new $32 million middle school.
Those groups have been vocal opponents of the deal to buy 2605 Echo Trail from Long Run Creek Properties, citing environmental and traffic concerns.
In a letter to be presented to the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday, they say their requests for required documentation for the proposed school site, such as assurances of adequate water and sewer services, have been denied and that public documents included in Tuesday’s meeting agenda fall short of answering their questions about the project’s overall costs.
The district’s PowerPoint presentation planned for Tuesday “simply indicates that sewers are part of the purchase price and fails to mention that the Purchase and Sale Contract requires that JCPS install water line infrastructure and facilities for the project including a looper water line on real property retained by the seller and which will, like the sewer infrastructure and facilities, benefit adjacent property owners and other parties,” attorney David Spenard wrote in the letter.
They want JCPS to provide information required for state approval like documentation on acquisition and site preparation costs, property appraisals, and explanations on how the district negotiated terms on water and sewer infrastructure installation.
Until then, they say the land purchase should be tabled.
“This letter focuses upon the lack of information regarding contract negotiations, the assignment of costs and benefits under the contract, and the total cost of acquisition and site preparation. Please note that there are other concerns with the contract and the project that merit consideration by this Board,” Spenard wrote, adding in a footnote that the property is subject to a court challenge for allegedly not complying with requirements of the Floyds Fork District Overlay.
JCPS is looking to build a new middle school in eastern Jefferson County to ease overcrowding.
As part of its proposed sale with JCPS, Long Run Creek Properties has agreed to install sewer lines while the district must connect a gravity line. The seller must submit plans to the Louisville Metro Sewer District by Sept. 15 if the purchase is approved.
While Echo Trail has enough space to accommodate buses, Jefferson County Public Schools is working with Louisville Metro Public Works and state lawmakers for road and intersection improvements, according to the presentation set to be made Tuesday.
The district expects to begin construction in the fall, with the school scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year.
It also expects minimal environmental impacts if the project advances.
The school will not be built in the Long Run Creek floodplain, and construction will not impact Floyds Fork downstream, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Buildings and lots will be built on open, level ground to minimize tree removal at the site, and stormwater runoff from the parking lot will be filtered, the presentation says.
“Impact on streams and wetlands will be less than lowest threshold for required mitigation,” Tuesday’s presentation says.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.