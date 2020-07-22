LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some southern Indiana school systems days away from welcoming students back for the 2020-21 school year, parents should consult their health care providers before sending their children back to class, the head of the Floyd County Health Department said Wednesday.
Dr. Tom Harris, the county’s top health official, said virtual instruction options are available in Indiana school corporations as they reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning some students with health issues may be better served learning from home rather than returning to classes.
“If you have a child who, for example, has bad asthma, we would like for you as a parent to have a conversation with your doctor and say, ‘Is it appropriate for my child to go to in-class, traditional learning, or should my child stay on e-learning because they have medical problems?’” Harris said.
Classes began Wednesday for the Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany, and New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation is scheduled to start the 2020-21 school year on July 29.
“I think that the schools in Floyd County have done a great job in trying to plan and come up with alternatives to traditional education,” Harris said.
He expects to see COVID-19 cases in people 18 and younger rise as school districts throughout the U.S. resume in-person instruction with strict public health guidelines in place. In Indiana and Kentucky, that includes screening students for symptoms as they enter buildings.
“The concern, of course, is that when you get large groups together, you have more transmission, and the schools can sort of be thought of in that context,” he said. “... You’re going to see more children being tested and, therefore, more positive cases.”
While school districts have taken different approaches to requiring face masks for their students, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Indiana will require face coverings for everyone 8 and older in Indiana starting Monday.
Harris said encouraging students to wear face masks, frequently wash their hands and refrain from touching their faces should help limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Of the more nearly 60,000 coronavirus cases that have been identified in Indiana, those 19 and younger currently represent 8.4% of all positive cases.
But tests are typically limited to those who display symptoms, with children typically showing more “benign” signs of COVID-19 infection, Harris said. Of the 7,000 tests administered in Floyd County, only about 250 went to those 18 and younger, he said.
Young people can be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and transmit the novel coronavirus to other youths and adults, he said, citing estimates that up to 44% of adults with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms.
“That puts medically fragile teachers with chronic medical problems at risk,” Harris said. “... If you go to e-learning, a lot of times, the children are going to be cared for by the grandparents, because the parents are still working. And as a result, you run the risk of putting a population at risk that we’re trying to protect in order to keep the children out of school.”
“There’s not a course of action here that doesn’t involve some risk for somebody in Indiana,” he said.
One way to mitigate that risk is to enforce 14-day quarantines for anyone in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, Harris said. That gives potential COVID-19 patients time to see if symptoms develop “and keeps that person from becoming a potential carrier that affects other people,” he said.
Cases are already trending upward for younger populations as COVID-19 restrictions ease in recent weeks, he said.
Still, Harris said schools can safely reopen if they follow advice from local health officials.
“At some point the schools can be opened safely, but there has to be a lot of conversation between public health and the school systems about when that time is,” he said. “The schedule that someone had put together several months ago for their school system probably is not going to be accurate under the circumstances.”
