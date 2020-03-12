LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A California rector has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a February conference at Louisville’s Omni hotel, her church has confirmed.
The case appears to be at least the third linked to the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes meeting in Louisville Feb. 19-22.
All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, Calif., said rector Janet Broderick “took ill shortly after returning” from the conference. As of Wednesday, three attendees had contracted the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
Joe Swimmer, the Episcopal consortium’s executive director, did not immediately return phone and Twitter messages left Thursday morning. An Omni spokeswoman said Thursday there was no new information from hotel officials.
Alluding to Broderick, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said one person with the virus “traveled to a religious conference in another state (and) was a close contact of a person at the conference who has tested positive.”
Attendees from Washington, D.C.; Tarrant County, Texas; and a yet-to-be-disclosed location have tested positive for the coronavirus, the consortium announced Wednesday. It hasn't updated its website.
Swimmer said in an online post Wednesday that the consortium was in contact with D.C. health authorities and the “Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness. These health agencies continue to work together on tracing travel and movement.”
Swimmer and Omni general manager Scott Stuckey both said Wednesday that health officials gave guidance that “Simply being at the conference with someone not showing symptoms is not a risk factor.”
Stuckey said the Omni notified the Louisville health department.
Department spokesman Dave Langdon said Wednesday night: “I believe we are investigating. Don’t have details and couldn’t give them if I did.”
He has not yet responded to a question asking for clarification.
Public health officials are still learning how the virus spreads, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it believes symptoms can appear two to 14 days after being exposed. That window is based on the incubation period of the MERS illness.
The CDC also believes people are the most contagious when they are the sickest, although it acknowledges some spreading may be possible before the onset of symptoms.
However, "this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," according to the CDC.
It’s unclear when Broderick, who is the sister of actor Matthew Broderick, began feeling sick or showing symptoms.
Another conference attendee, Rev. Dr. Robert Pace of Tarrant County, Texas, went to his doctor on February 27 when he started feeling sick, according to the Texas diocese. That was five days after the Louisville conference ended.
He was tested for the coronavirus on Monday, March 9, and confirmed to have the illness on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.