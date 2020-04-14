LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of new COVID-19 infections in Indiana has dropped for the fourth day in a row, according to data released Tuesday by state health officials.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 313 new cases, down from the 331 new cases announced Monday. In all, 8,527 Hoosiers have confirmed illnesses from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The state reported 37 additional deaths, but those occurred over nearly a one-month period between March 15 and Monday. In all, 387 Indiana residents have died from the respiratory illness in roughly the past month -- more than twice the number of people who die from the flu during a typical seven-month season.
Last week, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box ordered group facilities like nursing homes to report known or suspected COVID-19 deaths more quickly.
Tuesday's data shows that Clark County is one of nine counties to report at least 10 new cases of COVID-19. It had 14 new cases and now has 132 overall.
Floyd County has 111 confirmed cases.
This story will be updated.
