LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after the largest one-day increase since the illness was detected in March.
In all, 650 Hoosiers were diagnosed with new infections, bringing the state's total number of cases to 16,588, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Those figures are down from 901 new cases disclosed Monday.
In Clark County, where a COVID-19 outbreak was announced Monday in a Clarksville nursing home, the number of newly reported cases returned to earlier levels. The state data show just six new cases, and no new deaths.
There have been 283 cases verified in Clark County; 13 people there have died.
In neighboring Floyd County, one new death and nine new cases were reported. The county now has 173 cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths.
This story will be updated.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.