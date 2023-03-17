LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Friday allowing the West End Opportunity Partnership to fill long-vacant seats on its board, which will decide how to spend tax revenue in western Louisville.
The partnership, created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021, hasn’t had a fully represented, 21-member board for some time. Seats that by law must be held by the Louisville Urban League and the Federal Reserve Bank in Louisville have been empty since 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Legislation giving the board the power to appoint people to replace members who are “unable or unwilling to serve” passed the Kentucky Senate and House this week after it was introduced by Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester). Stivers was an original proponent of the partnership and the tax increment financing, or TIF district, it will oversee.
In looking to replace members, the board “shall identify an entity that is located in or has a history of service to the West End Opportunity Partnership area from which a potential substitute appointee can be selected," the bill says.
Kish Cumi Price, president and CEO of the Urban League, told WDRB News this week that her organization plans ultimately to fill its seat, although “we just need some assurances” before agreeing to serve. She declined to name those.
The 21-member board includes nine members appointed by institutions such as the University of Louisville, Simmons College of Kentucky and the NAACP of Louisville; nine neighborhood representatives; and three members chosen by Louisville’s mayor, Kentucky’s governor and the Metro Council.
Metro government provided $10 million in start-up funds, while the state contributed $10 million. Another $10 million from private sources has been donated.
The TIF district involves more than 8,000 acres essentially west of 9th Street, taking in the neighborhoods of Parkland, Shawnee, Park Duvalle, Russell, Portland, California, Chickasaw, Park Hill and Algonquin.
Under tax increment financing, the amount of local property and occupational taxes, as well as state property, income and sales taxes collected in that area for 2022 serves as a “baseline.” The partnership board would get 80 percent of all tax revenues above that amount for the 20-year life of the program.
