LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John’s International’s recent high-profile moves – from landing a big investment from a hedge fund to signing Shaquille O’Neal as a spokesman – aren’t immediately paying off for Louisville-based pizza chain.
The company on Tuesday reported a sales decline of 6.9 percent in its key North America division during the January – March period. The decline was a bit steeper than the 6.3 percent that Wall Street analysts expected, according to FactSet.
CEO Steve Ritchie said there are optimistic signs, including that franchisees in the U.S. and Canada opened about the same number of stores as they closed in the quarter, and that same-store sales declines in February and March were not as sharp as the 10.5 percent decline in January.
Ritchie said he expects further sales improvement in the April-June period, though he cautioned it may not be a “material” change. The company didn’t change its prediction that 2019 sales will be down by 1 percent to 5 percent.
“It is going to take some time to get the overall sales moving in the right direction,” Ritchie told analysts on a conference call.
While consumers’ opinion of Papa John’s is improving, the company’s data show “consumer sentiment” is still more negative than before November 2017, Ritchie said, a reference to bad publicity following former CEO John Schnatter’s criticism of the NFL’s handling of the 2017 National Anthem protests.
Ritchie added that consumer opinion remains hampered after the “significant” event last summer when Schnatter admitted to using racial language during a private business call.
