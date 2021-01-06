LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment last year, railed against Louisville Metro police leadership and Mayor Greg Fischer for moving to fire him in what he called a "hatchet job."
"It seems our higher ranking officials will support us in our efforts to protect ourselves and others, just as long as there isn't a group of protestors or political pressures demanding otherwise," Cosgrove said in an email sent Tuesday night from his police department account to all LMPD personnel. WDRB obtained a copy of the email.
In apparent reference to the $12 million settlement Taylor's family received from Metro government last year, Cosgrove told fellow officers, "You will be demonized, while criminals will be canonized. You will make the smaller paycheck, while others settle with the city and profit millions."
In addition, another officer involved in the Breonna Tyalor raid, Det. Joshua Jaynes sent his own email to the department referencing Cosgrove's letter and adding that "the city has destroyed our lives, and they truly do not care."
Jaynes, who is facing termination for allegedly lying to a judge in a search warrant affidavit used to gain entry into Breonna Taylor’s house, wrote "my 15 year, nearly unblemished career is being judged on one line of an affidavit."
Chief Yvette Gentry sent a termination letter to Jaynes last week, citing “extreme” violations of department standards, but gave the detective a chance to present mitigating factors to save his job at a meeting Monday.
Gentry also sent a termination letter last Tuesday to Cosgrove, who had a pre-termination meeting Monday. While police have not said if the men were terminated, the emails indicted they would be moving on.
"I will be fighting to look for a job to help provide for my family, but that will be very difficult for Myles and myself," Jaynes wrote on Wednesday.
Jaynes' attorney said Wednesday that the detective has not been fired. An attorney for Cosgrove could not be reached.
Cosgrove and Jaynes were among several officers involved in the execution of a search warrant at Taylor's apartment last March. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined that the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove's weapon. Taylor was hit with multiple bullets.
Cosgrove fired after fellow officer Jonathan Mattingly was hit in the leg with a bullet. Cameron's office determined that shot came from Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend. Walker claims he didn't know it was police serving a search warrant when he fired the shot towards the door as police were entering.
Last week, interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry informed Cosgrove of her intent to fire him for violations of department policy on the night of the raid.
"You are considered an enemy," Cosgrove wrote in the email. "Whether it's a new chief called in to perform a hatchet job on you, or your mayor willing to throw you under the bus and fold under pressure, or a crowd demanding justice when they don't have the slightest clue as to what true justice really is -- you're the enemy."
In an email to the police department a week ago, Gentry wrote, "I had to make some tough decisions. I do, however, believe I was fair and I intend to take all mitigating circumstances into consideration."
"... Bringing closure to this case is important not only for the families impacted but for all of you to stop working under the cloud of suspicion."
Both Cosgrove and Jaynes said in their emails that their families have faced death threats and have had to relocate on multiple occasions.
"You know we do what we do because we value human life, not because we disregard it. And yet, we're still made into the enemy. So, stay safe out there. Keep in mind, the majority of the community supports you, despite the loud, radicalized minority," said Cosgrove at the end of the email.
Police shot and killed Taylor, 26, while she stood in the hallway of her apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park. Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend, fired a single shot as officers broke down the front door; he has said he thought officers were intruders.
In the pre-termination letter, Gentry said Jaynes "lied when he swore 'verified through a US Postal Inspector.' Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sergeant (Jon) Mattingly, who got it from a Shively Police Officer."
Gentry went on to say that Jaynes lied "when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised 'that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.'"
Judge Shaw previously said she was "concerned but deferring to the FBI investigation."
Jaynes told investigators with the police department's Public Integrity Unit in May that he did not intentionally mislead Shaw, but he acknowledged that he could have worded the affidavit “differently.”
Jaynes acknowledged that he did not personally obtain information from a U.S. postal inspector, as he indicated in the search warrant presented to Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mary Shaw.
Louisville police were repeatedly told there were no packages, "suspicious or otherwise," delivered to Taylor's home in connection to a drug investigation centered around Jamarcus Glover, according to testimony in an internal LMPD report.
But on March 12, a day before the raid on Taylor's Springfield Drive unit, a warrant affidavit written by Jaynes said he had "verified through a US Postal Inspector that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages" at Taylor's home.
Jaynes said he could have written the affidavit "differently."
