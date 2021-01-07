LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will delay its return to in-person instruction by at least a week after consulting with local health officials, Superintendent Greg Schultz wrote in a letter Thursday.
The district, which transitioned to remote learning in November as local COVID-19 caseloads put Oldham County in the state's "red zone" for coronavirus spread, had planned to resume in-person classes on Monday.
Schultz cited his COVID-19 transmission rates in Oldham County, particularly when omitting cases originating from long-term care and correctional facilities, as the reason for the decision. The local incidence rate when excluding those facilities was 53.25 new daily cases per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, he said, citing information from the Oldham County Health Department.
As of Wednesday, the county's total incidence rate was 100.1, far above the state's "red zone" threshold of 25 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
"We will continue to review the numbers with the local health department on a weekly basis and make a determination on returning to in-person attendance no later than Thursday evening for the following week," Schultz said in the letter. "We believe that the high number of cases we are seeing this week is due to holiday activities, and we expect the impact in our community to lessen over the next 7 days."
OCS staff have been impacted as COVID-19 cases climbed in Oldham County, he said. A "high number of staff" have been forced to quarantine after coronavirus exposures, putting strain on school operations, he said.
"Returning to in-person instruction while the county incidence rate is this high would likely be unsuccessful in the long term," Schultz said.
"When students and staff return to in-person instruction, it is our goal to remain in-person for an extended period of time. While the majority of students, parents, and staff want to be back in person, we must do so in a manner that has risk mitigation at its core and offers a reasonable chance at success."
OCS will begin posting its internal COVID-19 numbers on its website at https://www.oldham.kyschools.us/mc/COVID-19-Report. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard for school districts, OCS has reported 167 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 66 positive cases among staff with 335 students and 33 staff in quarantine at some point during the 2020-21 school year.
