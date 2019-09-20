LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative and Family and Children’s Place have been awarded nearly $18 million to operate Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Jefferson County, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told WDRB News Friday.
A spokesperson for the agency’s Administration for Children and Families said OVEC will receive $10.1 million annually and Family and Children’s Place will get $7.8 million per year to operate the federal preschool programs for low-income youth.
Head Start and Early Head Start had previously been handled by Jefferson County Public Schools, but the Jefferson County Board of Education voted in May 2018 to relinquish its $15.7 million grant after the Administration for Children and Families found that issues related to student abuse and neglect persisted in the programs at JCPS despite previous warnings.
