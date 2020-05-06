LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Same-store sales at Papa John's International's North American restaurants jumped 5.3% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a year earlier, the highest growth the company has seen its tumultuous split with founder John Schnatter in 2018.
"Although March sales in North America were negatively impacted by the cancellation of large gatherings, including major sporting events, our domestic businesses have performed well, as customers and communities rely on us and others in the food delivery industry. The demand for carry-out and delivery across our markets has increased over the past several weeks," the company said in a news release Wednesday.
This story will be updated.