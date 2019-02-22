LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Passport Health Plan on Friday said it would pause construction on its west Louisville headquarters building and health campus as the nonprofit Medicaid
The construction stop escalates the Louisville nonprofit’s fight with Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration over rate cuts that Passport says will leave it insolvent within months.
The Medicaid managed care organization, which serves over 200,000 in the Louisville and over 300,000 in Kentucky, sued Bevin’s Cabinet for Health Services last week and is asking a judge for an immediate order to reverse the cuts.
Passport, which rents office space in southern Jefferson County, announced in 2018 that it would relocate nearly 700 employees to a new building at 18th and Broadway, on vacant land that city leaders once hoped would become a Walmart.
The building – part of a broader “health and well-being campus” planned on the 20-acre site – is under construction and had been set to open next year.
“While we remain passionate about the continued revitalization of west Louisville and hope to play a significant role in those efforts in the future, we have no choice but to delay any further work on Passport’s new headquarters building,” Passport CEO Mark Carter said in a press release. “This greatly saddens me because of the promise it holds for a vital part of our community. But, our immediate priority is to preserve the future of our organization, for the more than 310,000 members we serve and our nearly 700 employees.”
This story will be updated.