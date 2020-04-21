LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When will life get back to normal -- or start to -- in Kentucky and Indiana?
On the latest episode of Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast, WDRB.com reporters Chris Otts and Marcus Green break down the preliminary plans espoused by each state's governor and where things stand in terms of data about infections.
They also discuss the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
