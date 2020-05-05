LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By July 4, amusement parks and festivals could be open for business in Indiana, while pools in Kentucky would remain closed.
On the latest episode of Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast, WDRB.com reporters Chris Otts and Marcus Green explain why Kentucky and Indiana's governors are taking different approaches to reopening, and whether their lack of coordination complicates efforts to contain the new coronavirus in our bi-state metro area.
