Big Four Bridge Kentucky ramp and skyline

The Kentucky side of the Big Four Bridge, a pedestrian walkway connecting Louisville to southern Indiana. (May 1, 2020)

 Joel Schipper, WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By July 4, amusement parks and festivals could be open for business in Indiana, while pools in Kentucky would remain closed.

On the latest episode of Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast, WDRB.com reporters Chris Otts and Marcus Green explain why Kentucky and Indiana's governors are taking different approaches to reopening, and whether their lack of coordination complicates efforts to contain the new coronavirus in our bi-state metro area. 

Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple PodcastsGoogle PlaySpotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review for the show.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.