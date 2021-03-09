500 W Jefferson St 23rd floor empty office space

The 23rd floor of the office tower formerly known as PNC Plaza at 500 W. Jefferson Street. The bank moved out in 2016, abandoning several floors.

 Chris Otts, WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most office workers formerly based in downtown Louisville and elsewhere have been working from home for nearly a year.

When the pandemic subsides, there is no debate that some will not return to the office. The only question is, to what degree does the work-from-home stick?

What would that mean for downtown Louisville, where the office market was already stagnant pre-pandemic, despite a explosion of bourbon tourism?

My colleague Katrina Helmer and I explored these issues in a recent special assignment: 

Will workers come back? Downtown Louisville office vacancy surges in pandemic

Now we've taken the conversation to Uncovered, our news podcast.

The show delves into some angles we did not discuss in our story, including how remote work could be an economic opportunity for midsize cities like Louisville.

Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple PodcastsGoogle PlaySpotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review of the show.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.