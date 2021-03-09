LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most office workers formerly based in downtown Louisville and elsewhere have been working from home for nearly a year.
When the pandemic subsides, there is no debate that some will not return to the office. The only question is, to what degree does the work-from-home stick?
What would that mean for downtown Louisville, where the office market was already stagnant pre-pandemic, despite a explosion of bourbon tourism?
My colleague Katrina Helmer and I explored these issues in a recent special assignment:
