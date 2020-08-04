Louisville football helmet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Will college football happen? Will the Kentucky Derby really have fans? How has the pandemic changed the process of covering sports?

WDRB sports columnist Eric Crawford tackles these and other questions on a special crossover episode airing on both of our podcast feeds, Uncovered by WDRB and the WDRB SportsPod.

"A lot things are changing that we don't know whether they are temporary or permanent," Crawford says during the show. "...That's not just in sports, that's in restaurants and everything else in life right now. We just have to see what sticks and what goes back to normal."

