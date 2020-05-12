LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Has Louisville let too many people out of jail in response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad suggested last week that efforts to clear Metro Corrections of inmates have gone too far.
“I know our judges are doing their best to manage (the jail population) from their perspective,” Conrad said. “But there have been some cases where people charged with murder have been sent home on home incarceration. … It doesn’t seem right that you would have people that have been accused of very, very violent crimes” let out.
Metro Corrections, which has had overcrowding issues for years, is currently at its lowest daily inmate level in decades, down to about 1,200 from a population of 1,800 at the start of March, Ragsdale and WDRB.com’s Jason Riley reported last week.
Still, while no inmates have been confirmed to have COVID-19, at least 18 corrections officers had tested positive as of last week.
