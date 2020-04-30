LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pandemic has caused a big downturn in tax revenue, creating budget problems for local governments.
A year ago, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer couldn't convince his fellow Democrats on the Metro Council to support tripling the city's taxes on insurance policies. Now, as Metro government faces a much more dire budget gap because of COVID-19, Fischer says the economic downturn puts a tax increase off the table.
The Jefferson County school board is at least open to the idea, however.
On this week's episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB's Chad Mills breaks down the mayor's budget address and Metro government's financial issues, while education reporter Kevin Wheatley discusses the tax options JCPS' board is considering and their timeline for a decision.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review for the show.