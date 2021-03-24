LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky’s GOP-dominated last week passed or advanced a number of new or expanded tax breaks, including restoring the state’s film industry subsidies, a special $6 million giveaway to the owners of a Louisville hotel and a plan to give up to $15,000 to remote workers.
“For a politician, it’s always easier to offer a tax break for whatever reason than it is to increase taxes,” WDRB political reporter Lawrence Smith says on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
Republicans say the breaks will spur economic growth, but Democrats counter that the state needs to preserve money for things like statewide all-day kindergarten.
On this week’s show, Smith and WDRB.com reporter Chris Otts discuss the details of the tax breaks and touch on the most controversial of all: a “school choice” bill that would make up to $25 million in tax credits available for donors who support private school tuition in the state’s urban counties.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review of the show.