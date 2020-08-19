LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Historical horse racing has boomed in Kentucky in recent years, with people putting more than $2 billion a year into gaming machines that are almost indistinguishable from slots.
Yet, nearly a decade since racetracks began offering the games, there is still a debate about whether they are legal in a state with a constitutional prohibition against casino gambling.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB.com reporters Chris Otts and Marcus Green delve into the details of the nine-year legal battle, which reached the state Supreme Court for the second time last week.
The show draws heavily on audio from Friday’s oral argument before the high court.
What happens if the Supreme Court takes the side of the conservative Family Foundation, which says the games are illegal? What's the role of the Kentucky legislature?
