LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County school board last week approved the district’s largest annual tax increase in at least two decades.
The 9.5% increase in property taxes means an additional $70 in taxes for every $100,000 of assessed property value and is expected to generate a little more than $50 million in additional revenue for the school district.
WDRB.com education reporter Kevin Wheatley joins Uncovered, our news podcast, to explain why board members supported the increase amid the deep economic downturn, how the district plans to use the additional revenue and whether voters may still be able to stop the increase from being implemented when tax bills come due at the end of the year.
