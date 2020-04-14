PODCAST | Louisville native Perry Bacon Jr. of FiveThirtyEight joins Uncovered by WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How would Kentucky's response to the new coronavirus be different had Matt Bevin retained the governorship last year instead of being upset by Andy Beshear?
This is among the many discussion points on the latest episode of Uncovered by WDRB News, our news podcast.
Louisville resident Perry Bacon Jr., a senior political writer for data journalism site FiveThirtyEight.com, joins the show to talk about covering national politics from a Kentucky perch.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe to the show for future episodes and leave a review.
