LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the first black person to be independently elected to a statewide office, is a rising star in the Republican Party. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old will take the virtual stage at the Republican National Convention.
But less than a year into office, Cameron has a difficult issue to navigate: the investigation into the Louisville police killing of Breonna Taylor. The case has sparked months of racial-justice protests and garnered national attention, with high-profile figures from Beyonce Knowles to Kamala Harris calling on the officers involved in the March 13 raid of Taylor's apartment to be criminally charged.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, special guest Perry Bacon Jr., a Louisville resident and senior political writer at fivethirtyeight.com, discusses his recent Bluegrass Beat newsletter piece, The Complicated Racial Politics Around Daniel Cameron.
Bacon explains why, as he wrote in the July piece, "Breonna Taylor’s death has complicated what seemed like Cameron’s clear and obvious route to political stardom."
