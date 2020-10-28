LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi has so embraced the concept of ‘anti-racism’ that she has added the term to the institution’s mandate, to become the “premier anti-racist metropolitan university research university in the country.”
But what does it mean for U of L?
“Does everybody who comes here, they’re signing up to be an activist in a protest or something like that? Not at all,” Bendapudi told WDRB earlier this month.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB reporters Chris Otts and Katrina Helmer discuss their recent in-depth story on U of L’s anti-racism initiative.
The show includes extended clips of interviews with Bendapudi and U of L Pan-African Studies Chairman Ricky L. Jones, among others.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms.