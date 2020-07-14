LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Breonna Taylor case “is such a fast-moving story that by next week, we could have a new allegation that blows this out of the water,” WDRB.com criminal justice reporter Jason Riley says on the latest episode of Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast.
Riley breaks down last week’s explosive allegations by Taylor's family that the 26-year-old's shooting death at the hands of Louisville Metro police stems from a city redevelopment project in west Louisville.
Riley also discusses his story about how the police internal affairs investigator who convinced Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, to talk without a lawyer present hours after the March 13 shooting then testified against Walker as he was charged with murder days later.
